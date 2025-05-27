Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Berkeley Inc

Berkeley Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Berkeley Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $127.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $135.10. The company has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.93.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

