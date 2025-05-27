560,538 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 560,538 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $127,825,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $222.18 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.50.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

