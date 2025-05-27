Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Down 22.7% – Here’s What Happened

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 22.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. 2,202,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 353% from the average session volume of 486,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Hemostemix Stock Down 22.7%

The stock has a market cap of C$12.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hemostemix

In other Hemostemix news, Director Peter Alan Lacey bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Insiders own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

