Financial Insights Inc. Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Financial Insights Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Copley Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in Visa by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $661,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,642,333.60. This trade represents a 59.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total value of $3,020,792.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $188,186.28. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,948 shares of company stock worth $41,548,282 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $354.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $369.15. The company has a market cap of $653.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 target price (up from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.38.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

