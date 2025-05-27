TFR Capital LLC. Invests $1.79 Million in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

TFR Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,781 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 17,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $24,963,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.1%
NYSE DHI opened at $118.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $110.44 and a one year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.47.
D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.
View Our Latest Analysis on D.R. Horton
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than D.R. Horton
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 3 High-Paying Dividend Stocks That Still Have Safe Payouts
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.