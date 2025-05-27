TFR Capital LLC. Invests $1.79 Million in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

TFR Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,781 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 17,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $24,963,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE DHI opened at $118.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $110.44 and a one year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.47.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on D.R. Horton

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.