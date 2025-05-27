Avingtrans plc (AVG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.90 on June 27th

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Avingtrans Stock Performance

Avingtrans stock opened at GBX 391.80 ($5.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Avingtrans has a 12 month low of GBX 300 ($4.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 444 ($6.02). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 350.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 367.15. The company has a market cap of £124.90 million, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Avingtrans (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 12.20 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Avingtrans had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.68%. Research analysts expect that Avingtrans will post 15.0753769 earnings per share for the current year.

Avingtrans Company Profile

Avingtrans plc has a proven strategy of “buy and build” in highly regulated engineering markets, a strategy it has named “Pinpoint-Invest-Exit”. Significant shareholder value is delivered through a clear strategy, a strong balance sheet and an agile and experienced management team.

Avingtrans designs, manufactures and supplies original equipment, systems and associated aftermarket services to the energy, medical and industrial markets worldwide.

