1,130,256 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,130,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,402,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.09% of Gilead Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,643,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,110,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $107.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.46. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 290.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 66.53%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,026,263.04. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total transaction of $249,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,674 shares in the company, valued at $16,537,578.68. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,644,780. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

