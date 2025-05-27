The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Audent Global Asset Management LLC

Audent Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 181.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 2.7% of Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. Daiwa America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $598.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $437.37 and a one year high of $672.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $581.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.