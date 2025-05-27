Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $662,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $184.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.50 and a 200-day moving average of $214.85. The stock has a market cap of $132.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 24.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.