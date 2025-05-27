Comparing Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) & Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL)

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Sezzle has a beta of 8.41, indicating that its stock price is 741% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq has a beta of -0.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sezzle and Logiq, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sezzle 0 0 2 1 3.33 Logiq 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sezzle currently has a consensus price target of $61.42, suggesting a potential downside of 41.68%. Given Logiq’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Logiq is more favorable than Sezzle.

2.0% of Sezzle shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.5% of Sezzle shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.7% of Logiq shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sezzle and Logiq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sezzle 25.29% 101.18% 18.90% Logiq N/A -670.77% 390.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sezzle and Logiq”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sezzle $329.06 million 10.65 $7.10 million $2.96 35.58 Logiq N/A N/A -$20.10 million N/A N/A

Sezzle has higher revenue and earnings than Logiq.

Summary

Sezzle beats Logiq on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc. operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks. In addition, the company provides Sezzle Virtual Card that allows consumers to access the Sezzle Platform in the form of close-end installment loans and shop with merchants that are not integrated with Sezzle; Sezzle Anywhere, a paid subscription service that allows consumers to use their Sezzle Virtual Card at any merchant online or in-store; Sezzle Premium, a paid subscription service that allows its consumers to access large, non-integrated premium merchants; and Sezzle Up, an opt-in feature of the Sezzle Platform. Further, it offers Long-Term Lending through collaboration with third-party lenders and Product Innovation. Sezzle Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Logiq

(Get Free Report)

Logiq, Inc. provides e-commerce solutions and services in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. The company operates its DATALogiq-branded consumer data management platform by lead generation, online marketing, and multichannel reengagement strategies through its owned and operated brands. Its DATALogiq develops a proprietary data management platform and integrates with various third-party service providers to optimize the return on its marketing efforts. The company was formerly known as Weyland Tech Inc. and changed its name to Logiq, Inc. in September 2020. Logiq, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.