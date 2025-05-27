Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. Takes $313,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on May 27th, 2025

Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $55.83.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

