Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. Takes $313,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $55.83.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

