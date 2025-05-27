TFR Capital LLC. Makes New $3.81 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

TFR Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 184,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of TFR Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TFR Capital LLC. owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,894,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,747 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,610,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,855,000 after purchasing an additional 412,835 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,964,000 after purchasing an additional 312,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,111,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,590,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,500,000 after purchasing an additional 118,766 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0736 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

