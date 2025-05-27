Elite Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,677 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Elite Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE stock opened at $159.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $176.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.25 and its 200 day moving average is $162.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

