Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2161 per share on Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This is a 12.3% increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Finning International Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20. Finning International has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $37.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FINGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. National Bankshares cut Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Finning International in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

