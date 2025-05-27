Financial Insights Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Financial Insights Inc. lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,179,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,789,955,000 after acquiring an additional 310,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,360,000 after acquiring an additional 451,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,528,949,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,400,980,000 after purchasing an additional 334,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.6%

MSI stock opened at $419.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $421.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.77 and a 12 month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.