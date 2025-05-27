Suncorp Group Ltd (SUNPJ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.22 on June 16th

Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUNPJ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th.
Suncorp Group Stock Performance
