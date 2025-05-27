Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Position Lowered by Berkeley Inc

Berkeley Inc cut its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Markel Group accounts for about 4.2% of Berkeley Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Berkeley Inc’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Markel Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total value of $163,682.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,992,863.08. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,727.75.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,858.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,828.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,804.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,491.03 and a 12 month high of $2,063.68.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

