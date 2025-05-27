Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,661 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $51.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

