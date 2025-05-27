BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Invests $1.40 Million in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,736,000. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,237,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JCPB opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $48.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

