UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,326,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,657 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $128,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $807,878,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,752,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326,709 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $99,402,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,555,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,171,000 after buying an additional 4,460,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,752,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,947,000 after buying an additional 4,158,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on HST shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $19.37.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

