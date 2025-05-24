GTS Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GTS Securities LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 401,083 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,659,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $309.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.49 and a 200 day moving average of $267.95. The stock has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $211.54 and a 12 month high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.