WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,642,000 after acquiring an additional 30,856 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 107,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

VGSH opened at $58.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.39. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.66 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.1983 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

