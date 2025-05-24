Vident Advisory LLC Sells 9,049 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,049 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $9,565,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,875,686.54. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $105.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.99. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $117.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The business had revenue of $915.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.