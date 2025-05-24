Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,030,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,264 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $32,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,287,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,709,000 after buying an additional 1,089,281 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 717,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,953,000 after purchasing an additional 66,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.94.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

INVH stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.91. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $674.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.77 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 150.65%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

