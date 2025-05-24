Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $575,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 446,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,766,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.92 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.3151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

