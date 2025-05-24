Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AON were worth $30,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in AON by 2,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $357.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $369.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.81. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $275.07 and a 1-year high of $412.97. The company has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. AON’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on AON from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $397.27.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

