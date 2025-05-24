Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ORIX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ORIX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ORIX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

ORIX Stock Performance

Shares of IX opened at $20.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 13.66%. Research analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Profile

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.