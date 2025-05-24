Novem Group Invests $215,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Novem Group purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of MO opened at $59.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $61.26.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Altria Group

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.