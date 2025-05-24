Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,261,504 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $228.72 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.82 and a 200-day moving average of $201.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total value of $184,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,834.58. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

