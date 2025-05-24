Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives $230.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $1,788,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $199.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.54. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.57. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $159.25 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

