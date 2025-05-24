WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Financial Designs Corp lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Designs Corp now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 253,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 49,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $32.87.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

