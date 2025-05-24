Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $1.67 Million in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management owned 0.06% of ManpowerGroup at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 17,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 147,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 548,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,653,000 after buying an additional 250,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $760,000. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

MAN opened at $42.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.39. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $78.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

