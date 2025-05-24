Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $26.95 Million Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,374,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,077 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.14% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $26,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TME. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TME shares. Nomura Securities upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NYSE TME opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

