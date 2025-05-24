WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of MUB opened at $103.75 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.95.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

