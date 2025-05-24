Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 259,930 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908,089 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,930 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $32,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DB. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 2,286,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,492,000 after acquiring an additional 46,192 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 37,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of DB stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $29.07.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

