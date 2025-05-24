Novem Group Acquires Shares of 2,408 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Novem Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BND opened at $72.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.97 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.63.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.2364 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

