Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $32,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $826,562,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,636,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,868,000 after buying an additional 2,088,143 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,226,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,507,000 after buying an additional 928,851 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,344,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,015,000 after acquiring an additional 708,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAA. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $159.50 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $152.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.77 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.91 and a 200-day moving average of $158.25.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.25%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $396,264.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,949,563.09. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total value of $28,865.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,552.20. The trade was a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,707. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

