iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,798 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,545,901,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,473,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223,945 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.04 and a 200 day moving average of $97.84. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.63 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

