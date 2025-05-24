WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

FV stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.29. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $63.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

