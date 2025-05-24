Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Increased by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Novartis by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $112.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.85. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $96.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The firm has a market cap of $238.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

