RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $132.38 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $138.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Baird R W raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Argus raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,946 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,856 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

