Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Shares Sold by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,171 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $418,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,855,837.12. This trade represents a 3.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $95,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,129.16. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,477 shares of company stock valued at $688,839. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

NYSE:REPX opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.76. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

