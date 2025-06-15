Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Sells 185 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,329 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $175.20 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.56 and a 1 year high of $274.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on First Solar from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer cut First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on First Solar from $251.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on First Solar from $253.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.19.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $262,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,965,287.50. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $30,628.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,815. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,704,927 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

