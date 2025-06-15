BayBridge Capital Group LLC Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BayBridge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $89.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.83. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $66.94 and a one year high of $97.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $95.00 to $103.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $102.33 to $105.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.33 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.67 to $106.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $25,686.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $2,720,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 240 shares in the company, valued at $21,767.20. The trade was a 99.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,285 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,386 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.