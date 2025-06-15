Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 77,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $818.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $775.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $801.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.78 billion, a PE ratio of 69.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

