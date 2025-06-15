Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Takes $3.14 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $65.21 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $83.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.36.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

