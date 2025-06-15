Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Invests $21.24 Million in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 211,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,244,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.05% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5,076.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

