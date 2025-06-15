Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,892 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

