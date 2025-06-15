CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

NYSE CVS opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $72.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

