M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NYSE:MBAVU) Stake Reduced by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NYSE:MBAVU – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition V were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Price Performance

MBAVU opened at $13.50 on Friday. M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Company Profile

We are a newly organized blank check company incorporated in March 2024 as an exempted company under the laws of the Cayman Islands and were formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

